Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi was hospitalized on Wednesday with some breathing problems and is diagnosed with leukaemia. The San Raffaele Hospital in Milan confirmed in a statement about the diagnosis and added that the 86-year-old politician's cancer is not serious and that he had carried the disease "for some time."

"PM Silvio Berlusconi is currently hospitalized in intensive care for the treatment of a lung infection," the hospital said in a statement adding that the doctors had also reached the leukaemia diagnosis.

The doctors Alberto Zangrillo and Fabio Ciceri revealed that Berlusconi had been diagnosed in the past with Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukaemia (CML).

The hospital also confirmed that there is a "therapeutic strategy in place" for Silvio Berlusconi's treatment.

After serving three terms as Italy's Prime Minister, the media mogul was banned from engaging in politics for six years due to a conviction for tax fraud. However, Berlusconi made a comeback to the political arena in 2022 by successfully winning a seat in Italy's Senate, where he represents the northern municipality of Monza.

Before entering politics in 1994, Berlusconi established Italy's largest commercial TV network and gained worldwide recognition as the owner of AC Milan, a successful European soccer team. It was during a time of political upheaval in Italy, as the preceding political establishment was implicated in a corruption scandal.

"We all want to be optimistic and we hope that the lion will return soon to take charge of the party. He's our political leadership and of course, he never gives up," Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani told RAI state television.

According to reports, Berlusconi was also hospitalized last week for "routine checks."

Over the past few years, his health has worsened considerably. In 2016, he underwent heart surgery, battled prostate cancer, and has been hospitalized multiple times after being infected with COVID-19 in 2020.