Former Italy PM Berlusconi diagnosed with leukaemia, hospitalised2 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 08:25 AM IST
- The San Raffaele Hospital in Milan confirmed the diagnosis and added that the 86-year-old politician's cancer is not serious
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi was hospitalized on Wednesday with some breathing problems and is diagnosed with leukaemia. The San Raffaele Hospital in Milan confirmed in a statement about the diagnosis and added that the 86-year-old politician's cancer is not serious and that he had carried the disease "for some time."
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×