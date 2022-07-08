Shinzo Abe was bleeding while campaigning around 11:30 am JST
A man was arrested for attempted murder after former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe. The local police has confiscated the gun of the shooter
Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was attacked by an unidentified man while on a road during a campaign speech.
According to Bloomberg news agency, citing broadcaster NHK, Abe has collapsed in Nara, western Japan, and shots were heard in the vicinity.
NHK reports said he was bleeding while campaigning around 11:30 am JST. The former leader was reportedly unconscious after the incident.
Person of interest may be in custody.
Shizo Abe's health condition: Here are top-5 updates of this breaking story:
1. Shizo Abe had been delivering a stump speech at an event ahead of Sunday's upper house elections when the apparent sound of gunshots were heard. Shizo Abe fell to the ground after two apparent gunshots were heard and was rushed to hospital, Kyodo news reported.
2. The 67-year-old former leader collapsed and was bleeding from the neck.
3. Abe was taken to hospital and appeared to be in cardo-respiratory arrest -- a term used in Japan indicating no vital signs, and generally preceding a formal certification of death by a coroner.
4. Several media outlets reported that he appeared to have been shot from behind, possibly with a shotgun.
5. A man was arrested for attempted murder after former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe. The local police has confiscated the gun of the shooter. The accused appeared to be in his 40s, said public broadcaster NHK.
Here's a photo of the suspect that shot Japanese former PM Shinzo Abe:
Japanese government said a task force had been formed in the wake of the incident and the top government spokesman was expected to speak shortly.
Abe is Japan's longest-serving prime minister. He held office in 2006 for one year and again from 2012 to 2020, when he was forced to step down due to the debilitating bowel condition ulcerative colitis.
At that time, he said it was “gut wrenching" to leave many of his goals unfinished. He spoke of his failure to resolve the issue of Japanese abducted years ago by North Korea, a territorial dispute with Russia and a revision of Japan’s war-renouncing constitution.
Supporters of Abe said that his legacy was a stronger U.S.-Japan relationship that was meant to bolster Japan’s defense capability. But Abe made enemies too by forcing his defense goals and other contentious issues through parliament, despite strong public opposition.
Japan's gun-control law:
Japan has some of the world's toughest gun-control laws, and annual deaths from firearms in the country of 125 million people are regularly in single figures.
Getting a gun licence is a long and complicated process even for Japanese citizens, who must first get a recommendation from a shooting association and then undergo strict police checks.
Getting a gun licence is a long and complicated process even for Japanese citizens, who must first get a recommendation from a shooting association and then undergo strict police checks.