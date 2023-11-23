comScore
Former musician Jimmy Iovine sued in sexual harassment case

 Livemint ( with inputs from Reuters )

Music industry veteran Jimmy Iovine has been sued by a woman for sexual harassment. A spokesperson for Iovine said they were ‘quite shocked and baffled’ by the alleged allegations.

Jimmy Iovine attends a ceremony honoring Gwen Stefani with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Music industry veteran Jimmy Iovine was sued on Wednesday by a woman who claims she was sexually abused by him, as per a report by Reuters. A Jane Doe plaintiff filed a summon and notice on Wednesday, November 22, in New York alleged that Jimmy Iovine, 70, took part in “multiple instances of sexual abuse and forcible touching of her, including a specific incident of sexual misconduct" that occurred in New York City in August 2007.

A lawsuit is expected by the end of the year, but no additional details were provided in the legal filing. Unspecified damages are also sought for alleged sexual harassment by the woman, according to a report by Rolling Stones.

A spokesperson for Jimmy Iovine said they were "quite shocked and baffled" by the alleged claim.

"This inquiry is the first we’ve heard of this matter. No one has ever made a claim like this against Jimmy Iovine, nor have we been contacted or made aware of any complaint by anyone, including this unknown plaintiff prior to now," the spokesperson was quoted as saying by Reuters.

The woman is seeking unspecified damages for assault and battery under the Adult Survivors Act, a special New York state law letting women sue their alleged abusers even if statutes of limitations have run out.

Her attorney, Douglas Wigdor, has declined further comment. The court filing expires after the U.S. Thanksgiving Day holiday.

Others sued under the law include actors Russell Brand and Bill Cosby, former movie producer Harvey Weinstein, former president Donald Trump, and hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, whose case settled after one day.

Meanwhile, Axl Rose, the former lead singer of Guns N' Roses, was sued under the law on Wednesday by Sheila Kennedy, an actress and former Penthouse Pet of the Year, over an alleged 1989 assault.

Updated: 23 Nov 2023, 09:46 AM IST
