Former musician Jimmy Iovine sued in sexual harassment case
Music industry veteran Jimmy Iovine has been sued by a woman for sexual harassment. A spokesperson for Iovine said they were ‘quite shocked and baffled’ by the alleged allegations.
Music industry veteran Jimmy Iovine was sued on Wednesday by a woman who claims she was sexually abused by him, as per a report by Reuters. A Jane Doe plaintiff filed a summon and notice on Wednesday, November 22, in New York alleged that Jimmy Iovine, 70, took part in “multiple instances of sexual abuse and forcible touching of her, including a specific incident of sexual misconduct" that occurred in New York City in August 2007.