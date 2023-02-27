Former Nepal PM Oli's party CPN-UML withdraws support to Prachanda government
As Prime Minister Prachanda violated the December 25 agreement while forming the seven-party coalition government and betrayed the Communist Party of Nepal-(Unified Marxist-Leninist) (CPN-UML), the party took the decision to leave the government
Nepal's second largest party in Parliament - CPN-UML - on Monday decided to withdraw its support to Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda"-led government in the wake of a renewed political equation in the run-up to the presidential election, dealing a jolt to the two-month-old ruling coalition.
