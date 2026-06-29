Former NFL running back Chris Johnson reveals ALS diagnosis at 39

Former NFL running back and three-time Pro Bowl selection Chris Johnson has disclosed that he is living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, revealing that he received the diagnosis last year when he was 39 years old.
Pro NFL played Chris Johnson reveals his ALS diagnosis
Johnson, who enjoyed a distinguished career in the National Football League after being selected in the first round of the 2008 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans, shared details of his diagnosis and ongoing treatment in an interview with "Good Morning America" co-anchor Michael Strahan that aired on Monday.