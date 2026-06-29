Former NFL running back Chris Johnson reveals ALS diagnosis at 39

Former NFL running back Chris Johnson has revealed he was diagnosed with ALS at 39, describing the diagnosis as a 'shock' and detailing the rapid progression of the incurable neurological disease.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published29 Jun 2026, 07:12 PM IST
FILE - San Diego State defensive back Chris Johnson (17) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, on Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
FILE - San Diego State defensive back Chris Johnson (17) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, on Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)(AP)

Former NFL running back and three-time Pro Bowl selection Chris Johnson has disclosed that he is living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, revealing that he received the diagnosis last year when he was 39 years old.

Pro NFL played Chris Johnson reveals his ALS diagnosis

Johnson, who enjoyed a distinguished career in the National Football League after being selected in the first round of the 2008 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans, shared details of his diagnosis and ongoing treatment in an interview with "Good Morning America" co-anchor Michael Strahan that aired on Monday.

About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.

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