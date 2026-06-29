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Former NFL running back Chris Johnson reveals ALS diagnosis at 39

Former NFL running back Chris Johnson has revealed he was diagnosed with ALS at 39, describing the diagnosis as a 'shock' and detailing the rapid progression of the incurable neurological disease.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published29 Jun 2026, 07:12 PM IST
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FILE - San Diego State defensive back Chris Johnson (17) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, on Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
FILE - San Diego State defensive back Chris Johnson (17) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, on Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)(AP)
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Former NFL running back and three-time Pro Bowl selection Chris Johnson has disclosed that he is living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, revealing that he received the diagnosis last year when he was 39 years old.

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Pro NFL played Chris Johnson reveals his ALS diagnosis

Johnson, who enjoyed a distinguished career in the National Football League after being selected in the first round of the 2008 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans, shared details of his diagnosis and ongoing treatment in an interview with "Good Morning America" co-anchor Michael Strahan that aired on Monday.

About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More

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