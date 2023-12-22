The Former New York City Mayor, Rudy Giuliani has filed for bankruptcy. This came just days after being ordered to pay $148 million in damages for defaming two Georgia poll workers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Donald Trump's former personal lawyer in a bankruptcy petition seeking protection from his creditors, listed assets of between $1 million and $10 million and liabilities of between $100 million and $500 million.

Ted Goodman, a political adviser and spokesperson for Giuliani, said in a statement that Giuliani's decision to seek bankruptcy protection "should be a surprise to no one" because "no person could have reasonably believed that Mayor Giuliani would be able to pay such a high punitive amount."

The largest of his debts is the $148 million a federal jury in Washington ordered him to pay on December 15 to Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea "Shaye" Moss for repeatedly making false claims that they engaged in 2020 election fraud.

"Everyone who spread lies about Moss and Freeman should be held accountable," Michael Gottlieb, a lawyer for the two women, said in closing remarks.

The Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition filed with a New York court also listed debts ranging from hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars to federal and state authorities for unpaid income taxes and his former lawyers and accountants.

"Unknown" amounts were recorded as being owed to Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden's son, and the voting technology companies Dominion and Smartmatic. Hunter Biden, Dominion and Smartmatic have all filed lawsuits against Giuliani. They are ongoing.

The 79-year-old Giuliani was found liable in August by US District Judge Beryl Howell of defaming Freeman and Moss, both Fulton County poll workers, with his 2020 election lies on behalf of former president Trump.

An eight-person federal jury awarded Freeman and Moss more than $16 million each for defamation, $20 million each for emotional distress and $75 million in punitive damages.

Howell ordered Giuliani on Wednesday to begin paying them immediately.

"Chapter 11 will afford Mayor Giuliani the opportunity and time to pursue an appeal, while providing transparency for his finances under the supervision of the bankruptcy court, to ensure all creditors are treated equally and fairly throughout the process."

(With AFP inputs)

