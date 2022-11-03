Former Pak PM Imran Khan ‘assassination attempt’: What we know so far

Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan, and leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party, was riding in a campaign truck when a shooter opened fire, slightly injuring him as well as a few of his supporters.
Former cricketer Khan, 70, was leading a protest march on Islamabad to demand snap elections. There were hundreds of people in the convoy.
Asad Umar, a party official, stated that Khan suffered a leg injury but was otherwise unharmed. A bullet hit his shin, PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry said.
The gunman's identity, who was apprehended on the scene, was not immediately known. No group has claimed responsibility for the shooting.
Where
According to the police, the attack took place in the near Allah Walla Chowk in Wazirabad district of the eastern Punjab province while Khan was making his way towards Islamabad in a large convoy of trucks and cars as part of his campaign to compel the government to call for early elections.
Post-attack
According to reports and a hazy photo, Khan was later seen with a bandage covering his right leg's foot. From his container truck, where announcements that he was safe were being made, he was transferred to another vehicle.
“He is being taken to a hospital in Lahore, but he is not seriously wounded. A bullet hit him in the keg," Asad Umar told reporters. According to the Interior Ministry, the government has ordered a robe into the incident.
Background
Despite being removed from office in April by a no-confidence vote following defections by some of his coalition partners, the former international cricket star still enjoys widespread public support in the South Asian nation.
Khan was elected in 2018 on a platform of anti-corruption by a populace weary of dynastic politics. However, his poor management of the economy and quarrel with a military that was thought to have assisted his rise sealed his doom.
He has since railed against the establishment and the government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, which he claims was imposed on Pakistan by a "conspiracy" involving the United States.
Khan has repeatedly pledged to die for the nation, and his aides have long warned of vague threats against his life.
(With inputs from agencies)
