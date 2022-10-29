Former Pak PM Imran Khan warns ISI, here's what he said

Former Pak PM Imran Khan warns ISI, here's what he said3 min read . 06:47 AM IST
These remarks were made during the 'Haqiqi Azadi Long March' started by Imran Khan and other party members from Lahore's Liberty Chowk to Islamabad.
These remarks were made during the 'Haqiqi Azadi Long March' started by Imran Khan and other party members from Lahore's Liberty Chowk to Islamabad.
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday warned the country's intelligence agency and said that he could have exposed the ISI but refrained for the betterment of the country, according to the news agency ANI.
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday warned the country's intelligence agency and said that he could have exposed the ISI but refrained for the betterment of the country, according to the news agency ANI.
During the rally, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said, "DG ISI (ISI Director-General Nadeem Anjum) open your ears and listen, I know a lot of things but I am quiet only because I don't want to harm my country... I do constructive criticism for betterment otherwise there was a lot I could say."
During the rally, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said, "DG ISI (ISI Director-General Nadeem Anjum) open your ears and listen, I know a lot of things but I am quiet only because I don't want to harm my country... I do constructive criticism for betterment otherwise there was a lot I could say."
These remarks were made during the "Haqiqi Azadi Long March" started by Imran Khan and other party members from Lahore's Liberty Chowk to Islamabad, as per ANI reports.
These remarks were made during the "Haqiqi Azadi Long March" started by Imran Khan and other party members from Lahore's Liberty Chowk to Islamabad, as per ANI reports.
The rivalry between Imran Khan and ISI has been an upbeat issue since Imran Khan's ouster from power. Earlier, Imran Khan said that the then-opposition coalition was "afraid" that he would appoint former ISI chief Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed as the next chief of the army staff.
The rivalry between Imran Khan and ISI has been an upbeat issue since Imran Khan's ouster from power. Earlier, Imran Khan said that the then-opposition coalition was "afraid" that he would appoint former ISI chief Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed as the next chief of the army staff.
"They were afraid that I wanted to appoint Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed. They feared that if that would have happened then it would shatter their future," the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman said.
"They were afraid that I wanted to appoint Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed. They feared that if that would have happened then it would shatter their future," the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman said.
Clarifying his stance, Imran Khan said, "I never thought of appointing someone as army chief. I have never taken a decision that is not based on merit."
Clarifying his stance, Imran Khan said, "I never thought of appointing someone as army chief. I have never taken a decision that is not based on merit."
He once again applauded India for its independent foreign policy and New Delhi's purchase of Russian oil in line with its national interests despite Western pressure amid the Ukraine war, ANI reported.
He once again applauded India for its independent foreign policy and New Delhi's purchase of Russian oil in line with its national interests despite Western pressure amid the Ukraine war, ANI reported.
During his first speech, Imran Khan said that India is able to import oil from Russia at its will however Pakistanis are a slave who failed to make decisions for the welfare of their country's people.
During his first speech, Imran Khan said that India is able to import oil from Russia at its will however Pakistanis are a slave who failed to make decisions for the welfare of their country's people.
"The decisions of this nation must be made inside the nation. If Russia is giving cheap oil and if I have the choice to save my countrymen, no one should ask us. No one should be able to tell us. India can take oil from Russia but slave Pakistanis are not allowed. I want to see a free country and justice must prevail and people should be provided safety and security," he added.
"The decisions of this nation must be made inside the nation. If Russia is giving cheap oil and if I have the choice to save my countrymen, no one should ask us. No one should be able to tell us. India can take oil from Russia but slave Pakistanis are not allowed. I want to see a free country and justice must prevail and people should be provided safety and security," he added.
In the political struggle of 26 years, Imran Khan said this is the most crucial journey that he is starting. "My aim is only one. We were being freed from the Britishers and it is time we start the Haqiqi Azadi. This is my message to all Pakistanis. This march is not for politics and not for elections or religion. There is only one motive for the rally that I want to make Pakistan free."
In the political struggle of 26 years, Imran Khan said this is the most crucial journey that he is starting. "My aim is only one. We were being freed from the Britishers and it is time we start the Haqiqi Azadi. This is my message to all Pakistanis. This march is not for politics and not for elections or religion. There is only one motive for the rally that I want to make Pakistan free."
He stressed that common people in Pakistan are suffering and warned that people will sacrifice everything for saving the country.
He stressed that common people in Pakistan are suffering and warned that people will sacrifice everything for saving the country.
Since his ouster from power in April, Imran Khan has decried a US-led foreign conspiracy against him. While criticizing the Joe Biden administration, Imran Khan on many occasions lauded India for not giving in to the demand of the West and continuing to purchase Russian oil despite being a "strategic ally" of the US, according to ANI.
Since his ouster from power in April, Imran Khan has decried a US-led foreign conspiracy against him. While criticizing the Joe Biden administration, Imran Khan on many occasions lauded India for not giving in to the demand of the West and continuing to purchase Russian oil despite being a "strategic ally" of the US, according to ANI.
He further slammed the Shehbaz government for bowing down to US pressure on buying Russian oil.
He further slammed the Shehbaz government for bowing down to US pressure on buying Russian oil.
"We had spoken to Russia about buying cheaper oil but this government has no courage to say no to US pressure. Fuel prices are skyrocketing, people are below the poverty line. I am against this slavery," Khan said.
"We had spoken to Russia about buying cheaper oil but this government has no courage to say no to US pressure. Fuel prices are skyrocketing, people are below the poverty line. I am against this slavery," Khan said.
(With ANI inputs)
(With ANI inputs)