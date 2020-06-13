Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi tests positive for Covid-19

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi tests positive for Covid-191 min read . 02:25 PM IST
Shahid Afridi has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the first high-profile cricketer to be infected with the deadly virus.
Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi on Saturday said he has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the first high-profile cricketer to be infected with the deadly virus.
"I've been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I've been tested and unfortunately I'm covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah," Afridi announced on Twitter.
Afridi played for Pakistan between 1998 and 2018, featuring in 27 Tests, 398 ODIs and 99 T20 Internationals.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
