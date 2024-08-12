Pakistan's former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt Gen (retd.) Faiz Hameed has been arrested by the military, said Army on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hameed was arrested ahead of his court martial in connection with a housing scheme scandal.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply According to DAWN News, it is a first in the country’s history where a court martial has been initiated against a former intelligence chief. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On November 8, 2023, Moeez Ahmed Khan, the owner of Top City, filed a petition in the Supreme Court in which he accused Faiz of misusing his authority, reported Tribune. The petition filed by in the Supreme Court stated that on May 12, 2017, on the behest of Gen Faiz, ISI officials raided the top city office and his house.

An inquiry committee was reportedly formed by the military in April in the light of directives of the Supreme Court and the Ministry of Defence, to investigate allegations of misuse of authority against the former head of the Inter Services Intelligence (ISI).

"Complying with the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, a detailed court of inquiry, was undertaken by Pakistan Army, to ascertain correctness of complaints in Top City Case made against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd)," reported PTI quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) - the media wing of the army. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Consequently, appropriate disciplinary action has been initiated against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd), under provisions of the Pakistan Army Act," it added.

Hameed was considered extremely powerful when he headed the spy agency from 2019 to 2021.

According to DAWN which cited unnamed sources, General Hameed had opted to seek early retirement and sent his resignation to the high command in November 2022. He was among the six senior-most generals whose name was included by General Headquarters in the list of potential candidates for the two top military offices, sent to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for approval in November 2022. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}