Imran Khan, in a video message from Islamabad, said that he has recorded a video which involves information about those who have committed "treason" against the country. In the video, he said, "I am quiet for the sake of my country as I don't want it to be harmed," adding that the video will be released as soon as something happens to him. Khan has said that cases of corruption have been registered against the party leaders to shut them up, stating "this country is moving towards fascism and anarchy."