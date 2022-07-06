Imran Khan was ousted out of power with a vote of no-confidence earlier this year in April and since then he has continued to claim that there was a 'foreign conspiracy' by the United States and the then opposition party
The former Prime Minister Imran Khan threatened to reveal those involved in the alleged "foreign conspiracy" that led to his exit from power. The former Prime Minister also stated that the revelations would prove harmful for the national interests. This development comes following the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief ousting with a vote of no-confidence earlier this year in April. The former Prime Minister has continued to claim that there was a "foreign conspiracy" by the United States and the then opposition ever since his ouster from power in April.
Imran Khan, in a video message from Islamabad, said that he has recorded a video which involves information about those who have committed "treason" against the country. In the video, he said, "I am quiet for the sake of my country as I don't want it to be harmed," adding that the video will be released as soon as something happens to him. Khan has said that cases of corruption have been registered against the party leaders to shut them up, stating "this country is moving towards fascism and anarchy."
Additionally, condemning the arbitrary arrest of Pakistan journalist, in a tweet, the former prime minister added, "we are living in Pakistan Under Fascism; Elections are the only solution to this chaos!" Imran Khan's warning came the same day as Pakistan journalist Imran Riaz Khan was arrested on the outskirts of Islamabad, hours after he claimed that his life was under threat.
Pakistan journalist Imran Riaz Khan was heading to Islamabad when he was arrested in connection with a treason case registered against him in Attock, Pakistan's Dawn.com reported. He was named in 17 treason cases across Punjab province, according to the report. Sharing a pre-recorded video, he said, "this video is being recorded for the time of my arrest. They may kill me. After a gap of five hours, if they will harm me, then I will upload such a video on my channel that will cause a furore. I will name everyone. Just wait for 5 hours."
Additionally, he also posted on Twitter condemning the "fascist regime" in Pakistan. "Many of us r facing cases just because of our journalism. 20 cases on me. Where is democracy and freedom of speech."
