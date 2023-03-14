Islamabad Police will visit the Zaman Park area in the next 24 hours to arrest former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan , sources said as reported by Geo News. He was booked in a case for threatening judicial magistrate Zeba Chaudhry and police officers at a rally in F-9 Park on August 20.

Civil Judge Rana Mujahid Rahim also released the three-page reserved verdict and issued non-bailable arrest warrants over Khan's repeated non-appearance.

Khan filed a plea for an exemption from physically appearing before the judge, requesting permission for joining the court proceedings virtually via video link, according to Geo News.

Sources also informed that several decisions were taken during a meeting between Islamabad and Lahore's police officials--as the law enforcers came to the city for the second time to arrest Imran Khan.

"Before Islamabad police leave for Zaman Park, they will contact Khan's chief security officer," the sources told Geo News.

Two courts have issued non-bailable arrest warrants against Imran Khan in separate cases. However, he has not appeared before them repeatedly, instead held a rally in Lahore where he announced to hold a historic rally this Sunday.

In connection with the Toshakhana case, the capital police had arrived on March 5 as well in Lahore, but they were told that Khan was not at his Zaman Park residence, resulting in them leaving empty-handed. A district and sessions court then restored his non-bailable arrest warrant in the Toshakhana case.

The Islamabad court had earlier reserved its verdict on a petition filed by the former prime minister seeking an exemption from the hearing of the case.

Last week, the IHC suspended the non-bailable arrest warrant for Khan issued by the local court issued due to the PTI chief's continuous absence.

Imran Khan is facing a total of 37 cases filed against him in different parts of the country. These include litigation, police and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cases, and also proceedings launched by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the PTI chief.

(With ANI inputs)