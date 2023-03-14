Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan likely to get arrested today: Report2 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 09:00 AM IST
Two courts have issued non-bailable arrest warrants against former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in separate cases.
Islamabad Police will visit the Zaman Park area in the next 24 hours to arrest former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, sources said as reported by Geo News. He was booked in a case for threatening judicial magistrate Zeba Chaudhry and police officers at a rally in F-9 Park on August 20.
