Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan secures preventive bail from Lahore HC: Report
- Imran Khan ‘finally’ appeared before the LHC to present himself in two separate hearings after multiple notices were served to him
Former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan secured bail plea from Lahore High Court on Monday in a case pertaining to protests outside the ECP- Election Commission. A court official told news agency PTI that a two-member bench of LHC led by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi granted the protective bail to the PTI chairman till March 3.
