Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan secures preventive bail from Lahore HC: Report

Former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan secured bail plea from Lahore High Court on Monday in a case pertaining to protests outside the ECP- Election Commission. A court official told news agency PTI that a two-member bench of LHC led by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi granted the protective bail to the PTI chairman till March 3.

Apparently, PTI activists staged a violent protest after Khan was disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the prohibited funding case last year.

"Khan appeared before the court and told him that he wanted to appear before it last week but doctors had advised him to rest as his leg wound would heal in over two weeks. He also said he always respected the courts as he is an upholder of justice. He said ‘justice’ is also included in his party’s name," the official said.

On Monday, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh had directed Khan to appear before court for hearing of his protective bail petition in the case. The court granted Khan a deadline of 5 pm but later extended it by a few minutes, warning that the judges would leave if Khan fails to reach the courtroom in the given time.

However, as Khan's convoy made its way to the court, his supporters surrounded the cars and chanted slogans in his favor. A large contingent of police personnel was also deployed at the court gate. And despite reaching LHC premises Khan could not appear before the court

Anti-terrorism court recently rejected Khan's request

An anti-terrorism court recently rejected Khan's request for an extension of his interim bail related to violent protests outside the ECP. Khan's lawyer had urged the court to grant a one-time exemption from in-person appearance due to his prior gun attack, but the judge refused, stating that the court cannot give relief to a powerful person that is not given to a common person. The judge ordered Khan to appear in person, leaving him vulnerable to police arrest.

