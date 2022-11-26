Former Pakistan PM Khan calls off protest march to avoid creating 'havoc'1 min read . Updated: 26 Nov 2022, 10:41 PM IST
Khan has been holding country-wide protests to push the government for early elections since being ousted from power in April
Khan has been holding country-wide protests to push the government for early elections since being ousted from power in April
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his first public appearance since being wounded in a gun attack earlier this month, said on Saturday he was calling off his protest march to Islamabad because he feared it would cause havoc in the country.