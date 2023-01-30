Ousted Pakistan PM Imran Khan to run for all 33 National Assembly seats in March bypolls2 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 02:07 AM IST
Pakistan's ousted prime minister Imran Khan will contest all 33 parliamentary seats in the bypolls to be held in March
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan will be running for all 33 parliamentary seats in the upcoming by-elections, set to take place in March, according to the announcement made by his political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×