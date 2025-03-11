Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte arrested on ICC charges for crimes against humanity

Former Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has been arrested under an ICC warrant for alleged crimes against humanity.

Updated11 Mar 2025, 09:17 AM IST
(FILES) Former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte takes an oath as he attends a senate probe on the drug war during his administration, in Manila on October 28, 2024. Former Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte was arrested on March 11, 2025 after landing at Manila’s international airport by police acting on an International Criminal Court warrant over his deadly war on drugs, the presidential palace said. (Photo by JAM STA ROSA / AFP)(AFP)

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte was arrested by police at Manila's international airport Tuesday on order of the International Criminal Court in connection with a case of crime against humanity filed against him, the Philippine government said.

Duterte was arrested after arriving from Hong Kong and police took him into custody on orders of the ICC, which has been investigating the massive killings that happened under the former president's deadly crackdown against illegal drugs.

President Ferdinand Marcos' office said in a statement.

(This is developing story)

First Published:11 Mar 2025, 09:17 AM IST
