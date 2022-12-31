Former Pope Benedict dies at 95: PM Modi, Rishi Sunak others pay tribute

Former Pope Benedict dies at 95: PM Modi, Rishi Sunak others pay tribute2 min read . Updated: 31 Dec 2022, 05:55 PM IST
The funeral would take place on Thursday, January 5 at St Peter's Square to be presided over by Pope Francis.
Former pope Benedict XVI has died at the age of 95, the Vatican announced Saturday, almost a decade after he became the first pontiff to resign in six centuries.