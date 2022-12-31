Former Pope Benedict dies at 95: PM Modi, Rishi Sunak others pay tribute

Former Pope Benedict dies at 95: PM Modi, Rishi Sunak others pay tribute2 min read . 05:55 PM IST
The funeral would take place on Thursday, January 5 at St Peter's Square to be presided over by Pope Francis.
Former pope Benedict XVI has died at the age of 95, the Vatican announced Saturday, almost a decade after he became the first pontiff to resign in six centuries.
His death brings to an end an unprecedented situation in which two "men in white" -- Benedict and his successor Pope Francis -- had co-existed within the walls of the tiny city state.
"With sorrow I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9:34 in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican," Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, saddened by the passing away of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who devoted his entire life to the Church and the teachings of Lord Christ.
He will be remembered for his rich service to society. My thoughts are with the millions around the world who grieve his passing, he added
France's President Emmanuel Macron said the ex-pope "strove with soul and intelligence for a more brotherly world".
Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz hailed the former German pontiff as a "special church leader" who helped shape the Catholic church.
"The world has lost a formative figure of the Catholic Church, an argumentative personality and a clever theologian," he said.
Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni hailed the former leader of the Catholic Church as a "giant of faith and reason".
She described him as "a Christian, a pastor, a theologian, a great figure in history, that history will never forget".
Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki bid farewell to "one of the greatest theologians of our time".
"Throughout his life, he showed the spiritual and intellectual depth of Christianity. He leaves behind a great legacy," he said.
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Benedict was "a great theologian whose UK visit in 2010 was an historic moment for both Catholics and non-Catholics throughout our country."
The body of Benedict will be displayed from Monday morning in St Peter's Basilica, to allow the faithful to pay their respects. The funeral would take place on Thursday, January 5 at St Peter's Square to be presided over by Pope Francis.
