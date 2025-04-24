Former South Korean president Moon Jae-in indicted for corruption

South Korea's former president Moon Jae-in was “indicted for corruption for receiving 217 million won (USD 150,000)…”

Akriti Anand
Published24 Apr 2025, 06:42 AM IST
South Korea's former president Moon Jae-in was indicted on corruption charges related to the employment of his son-in-law at an airline, prosecutors said Thursday.

Moon was "indicted for corruption for receiving 217 million won (USD 150,000) in connection with facilitating the employment of his son-in-law at an airline," the Jeonju District Prosecutors' Office was quoted by AFP as saying in a statement.

24 Apr 2025, 06:42 AM IST
