Former South Korean president Moon Jae-in indicted for corruption

South Korea's former president Moon Jae-in was indicted on corruption charges related to the employment of his son-in-law at an airline, prosecutors said Thursday.
Moon was "indicted for corruption for receiving 217 million won (USD 150,000) in connection with facilitating the employment of his son-in-law at an airline," the Jeonju District Prosecutors' Office was quoted by AFP as saying in a statement.
