Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol found guilty of insurrection, sentenced to life imprisonment

South Korea’s former President Yoon Suk Yeol has been found guilty of masterminding an insurrection over his short-lived imposition of martial law in 2024. The Seoul Central District Court, which found Yeol guilty on Thursday, sentenced him to life imprisonment.

Prosecutors had sought the death penalty for the disgraced ex-president, who was impeached and removed from office over his declaration of martial law on December 3, 2024.

Seoul Central District Court judge Jee Kui-youn, who delivered the verdict, said Yoon was guilty of leading an insurrection and committed acts to subvert the country’s constitutional order.

Yoon Suk Yeol's failed martial law declaration Yoon, a staunch conservative, has defended his martial law decree as necessary to stop liberals, whom he described as “anti-state” forces, from obstructing his agenda with their legislative majority.

The decree lasted about six hours before being lifted after a quorum of lawmakers managed to break through a military blockade and unanimously voted to lift the measure.

Dramatic visuals from the chaotic night showed lawmakers scaling the perimeter walls and fences of the National Assembly building in Seoul to block the martial law decree.

Despite the blockade by the military, 190 lawmakers successfully entered the chamber and voted 190-0 to lift the decree.

Suspended, impeached and sentenced Yoon was suspended from office on December 14, 2024, after being impeached by lawmakers and was formally removed by the Constitutional Court in April 2025. He has been under arrest since last July while facing multiple criminal trials, with the rebellion charge carrying the most severe punishment.

Last month, Yoon was sentenced to five years in prison for resisting arrest, fabricating the martial law proclamation and sidestepping a legally mandated full Cabinet meeting before declaring the measure.