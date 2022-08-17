Former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to return next week: Report

The Government Information Department said in a statement that Gotabhaya Rajapaksa is not using state funds for any expenses he makes abroad, Sri Lanka's Newswire reported. "All such expenses borne by the personal funds of the former President," the Government Information Department added. Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrived in Thailand last week following his departure from Singapore. He was granted entry into Thailand following a request from the Sri Lankan government, according to media reports.

