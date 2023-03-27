Former Taiwan leader departs for China, ahead of President's visit to US2 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 02:50 PM IST
Ma's policies succeeded in bringing Taiwan and China closer than ever before
Former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou began his China visit on Monday in a move that is seen to reduce tensions, a day after Taiwan lost one of its major allies. Ma Ying is visiting the country in a private capacity with his family and a delegation of academics and college students for exchanges will also accompany him.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×