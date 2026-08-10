Former Thailand MP shoots local official, informs YouTube show presenter: Here's what we know

Days after a student opened fire at a school in Thailand, a former Member of Parliament shot a local government official on Monday (local time), before calling into a YouTube show and telling its presenters about the shooting.

BBC News reported the development and identified the MP as Chalong Reawraeng, a former lawmaker for the province of Nonthaburi. His victim has been identified as Thongchai Yenprasert, the president of the Nonthaburi Provincial Administrative Organisation.

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Here's what we know Following the attack, Chalong called a renowned political commentator who was livestreaming on YouTube at the time. The presenter, Anchalee Paireerak, a former journalist, was filmed answering the former MP's call during her programme and said, "I'll call you back... Oh, something big [happened]? Go ahead, what's that?" As the call continued, she was heard saying, "Did he die? Did he die? You shot him in the head? You need to wait there for the cops." She also told Chalong not to go anywhere.

Chalong was later arrested and allowed to give a press conference at the police station where he was being held. He told reporters that he was "angry" with Thongchai and explained the circumstances that led to the shooting.

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The accused reportedly helped the victim when the latter was involved in the real estate business and was facing financial difficulties. Chalong noted that since 2011, he was undergoing treatment for polycythemia, a blood disorder linked to the overproduction of red blood cells, and the cost of his treatment had left him financially strained, forcing him to seek assistance from his “friend” Thongchai.

He said the situation escalated after their conversation and recalled that the victim pushed him away, saying, "I don’t want to talk. I don’t want to talk", before walking towards his car. Chalong said he then followed him.

Chalong went on to say, "I told him to take responsibility for this. If you don’t have [the money] now, you can pay in instalments to my children... I told him I’m in trouble."

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After the accused followed Thongchai to his car, he said, "When I pulled the gun out, I didn’t intend to shoot him. But then [Thongchai's driver] pulled his gun out and pointed it at me, so I fired."

Thongchai and his driver, who was also wounded in the shooting, were taken to hospital, with several reports describing their condition as "seriously injured." Thongchai later succumbed to his injuries after being hospitalised in critical condition.

What do we know about Chalong and Thongchai? Chalong has served as an MP for three terms, most recently under the Pheu Thai Party. The 71-year-old alleged shooter earned the title of a "cobra", a Thai reference to a lawmaker who goes against party lines, after he voted for a prime ministerial candidate from another party in 1997. In the latest election, he ran for office under the ruling Bhumjaithai Party but failed to win a seat.

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Thongchai, the victim, is a former police officer who currently heads the Nonthaburi Provincial Administrative Organisation. He entered the police force in 1984 and went on to serve as deputy superintendent and superintendent at several police stations in Nonthaburi, located on the outskirts of Bangkok. In 2004, he was appointed to lead the provincial administrative body.

Shooting comes days after Thailand's latest mass killing The incident occurred only days after a 14-year-old student carried out a shooting in the same province, killing seven people at his home and school before taking his own life, in Thailand's deadliest mass shooting since 2022.

The incident took place in the Bang Kruai district of Nonthaburi province, northwest of the national capital. Before carrying out a rampage at the school, the 14-year-old also killed his grandparents at their home a day before attacking students and teachers. According to reports, the shooter fired 26 rounds, and another 34 rounds of ammunition were found at the scene.

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(with agency inputs)

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



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