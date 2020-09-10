Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes may pursue ‘mental disease’ in her defense

Former Theranos Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Holmes is exploring a “mental disease" defense for her criminal fraud trial, in one of Silicon Valley’s most closely watched cases.That possibility was revealed Wednesday when the judge overseeing the case ruled that government prosecutors can examine Holmes. The ruling was in response to the failed blood-testing startup founder’s plan to introduce evidence of “mental disease or defect" or other mental condition “bearing on the issue of guilt," according to the filing.