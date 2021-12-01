Former Trump lawyer to auction NFT of memoir written in prison

Michael Cohen, former lawyer of the previous US President Donald Trump will display and auction a non-fungible token of the first page of his memoir written while serving his prison term, NFT platform and curated marketplace ArtGrails announced on Wednesday.

The ArtGrails NFT exhibition will run from 1-12 December 2021.

The successful bidder will receive the original manuscript, handwritten by Cohen while serving the first days of his federal sentence in New York’s Otisville Prison, as well as an NFT-backed video of Cohen working on the memoir’s first pages from his holding cell. The video, recorded by an unnamed colleague, was filmed just before the former Trump attorney was sent back to his luxury Park Avenue apartment to serve the rest of his term.

Bidding will begin on 1 December at 5 PM Eastern Time and will go on till 12 December, 5 PM Eastern Time; the auction is accessible via www.artgrails.com. In addition to the manuscript, ArtGrails is releasing a set of fixed price Cohen’s prison badge in an NFT Edition release on 12 December at 4 PM Eastern Time, which will feature three different levels of rarity - Open, Gold and Grail.

“When Michael (Cohen) came to me after deciding to release his manuscript and federal prison badge, I knew this had to be a project facilitated by our platform. Integrating an NFT into the release of this one-of-a-kind physical item, not only validates them using blockchain technology, but it also gave us the ability to incorporate some creativity into the release," says Avery Andon, founder, ArtGrails.com.

In addition to the NFT-backed physical manuscript page, written on Cohen’s personal letterhead, and his actual Prison Badge from Otisville Federal Prison, the team at ArtGrails is making available limited release NFT versions of Cohen’s Otisville Federal Prison badge. These NFTs will be released in three different levels of rarity, “open", “gold", and “grail".

ArtGrails will host a VIP party and Q&A media event in Miami’s design district on 3 December. The event will feature a live video appearance by Michael Cohen who will read from his manuscript and also take limited questions from the event attendees and media.

