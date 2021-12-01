Former Trump lawyer to auction NFT of memoir written in prison

The successful bidder will receive the original manuscript, handwritten by Cohen while serving the first days of his federal sentence in New York’s Otisville Prison, as well as an NFT-backed video of Cohen working on the memoir’s first pages from his holding cell. The video, recorded by an unnamed colleague, was filmed just before the former Trump attorney was sent back to his luxury Park Avenue apartment to serve the rest of his term.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}