Former US congressman sentenced to 22 months for insider trading

Former US Congressman Steve Buyer, a Republican hailing from Indiana, was sentenced to 22 months in prison on September 19 for engaging in illegal stock trading activities fuelled by inside information, reported AP. These activities occurred during his tenure as a consultant and lobbyist following his departure from office.

Buyer was directed to forfeit $354,027, which represents the amount of illegal gains, and to pay a $10,000 fine.

Buyer, a lawyer and Persian Gulf War veteran, previously served as a House Republican representative from 1993 to 2011. He also chaired the House Veterans’ Affairs committee and acted as a House prosecutor in former President Bill Clinton’s 1998 impeachment trial.

The charges against Buyer revolved around insider trading related to the $26.5 billion merger between T-Mobile and Sprint, announced in April 2018. He was also implicated in illicit trades connected to the management consulting company Navigant when his client, Guidehouse, was poised to acquire it, a deal that was publicly disclosed several weeks later.

Buyer's defence team had sought a punishment of home confinement and community service, while prosecutors pushed for a three-year prison sentence. However, Judge Richard M. Berman stated that Buyer's conviction, decided by a jury in March, was unequivocal and highlighted the strong evidence against him. The judge also noted that Buyer had provided false testimony during the trial regarding his awareness of the mergers that led to his profits.

Berman refuted claims of unjust prosecution or unfair trial in Manhattan's courts due to the city's Democratic-leaning population. He identified six suburban counties outside of New York City from which jurors were drawn. Buyer was instructed to begin serving his prison sentence from November 28.

(With inputs from AP)