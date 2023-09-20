Former US congressman sentenced to 22 months for insider trading

Former US congressman sentenced to 22 months for insider trading1 min read 20 Sep 2023, 06:39 AM IST
Former U.S. Congressman Steve Buyer sentenced to 22 months in prison for illegal stock trades based on inside information.
Former US Congressman Steve Buyer, a Republican hailing from Indiana, was sentenced to 22 months in prison on September 19 for engaging in illegal stock trading activities fuelled by inside information, reported AP. These activities occurred during his tenure as a consultant and lobbyist following his departure from office.