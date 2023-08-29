Former US Navy SEAL who claimed Osama bin Laden killing arrested in Texas2 min read 29 Aug 2023, 09:58 AM IST
Former Navy SEAL Robert O'Neill, known for his role in the Osama bin Laden operation, has been arrested in Texas on charges related to causing bodily injury. Earlier, in 2016, he faced legal issues when he was apprehended for driving under the influence in Montana.
Robert O'Neill, a former US Navy SEAL renowned for asserting his role in the 2011 operation that led to the death of Osama bin Laden, was arrested earlier this week in Texas.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message