Former US Navy SEAL who claimed Osama bin Laden killing arrested in Texas

Robert O'Neill, a former US Navy SEAL renowned for asserting his role in the 2011 operation that led to the death of Osama bin Laden, was arrested earlier this week in Texas.

As reported by ANI, citing The New York Post, Robert O'Neill is facing charges related to causing bodily injury.

The incident took place in Frisco, where O'Neill was taken into custody and subsequently released on a $3,500 bond on the same day, as reported by The Dallas Morning News, a prominent newspaper serving the Dallas–Fort Worth region in Texas. The situation has garnered significant attention due to O'Neil's high-profile claim and military background.

Reportedly, the former Navy SEAL, Robert O'Neill, found himself facing legal issues as he was officially booked for two misdemeanour charges in Texas. The charges included a Class A misdemeanour related to assault causing bodily injury, as well as a Class C misdemeanour for public intoxication. However, it's noteworthy that the jail records exclusively indicated the presence of the assault charge, as revealed by The New York Post.

O'Neill gained significant attention when he publicly claimed responsibility for firing the fatal shots that resulted in the demise of Osama bin Laden, the mastermind behind the September 11 attacks, during a secretive US military operation conducted in Pakistan back in 2011. This admission thrust him into the limelight and brought his military career and actions into the global spotlight.

Detailing the events further, Robert O'Neill chronicled his version of the events in his 2017 memoir titled "The Operator." Despite his narrative, it's worth noting that the US government has neither officially confirmed nor refuted the story, as stated by The New York Post.

This recent arrest isn't the initial instance of O'Neill finding himself entangled in controversy. In 2016, he faced legal issues when he was apprehended for driving under the influence in Montana.

However, it's important to highlight that the charges were subsequently dropped by prosecutors, according to a report from CBS News. These past incidents have contributed to the complex tapestry of O'Neill's public image, adding layers to his story beyond his renowned military achievements.

Did O'Neill kill Osama Bin Laden? In a 2013 interview with Esquire magazine, Robert openly asserted that he was the one who eliminated Osama bin Laden during the May 2011 operation known as Neptune Spear. He further detailed this account in his memoir, "The Operator.’ However, the US government neither confirmed nor denied his claims. At the time, many other special forces personnel protested Robert’s violation of "a code of silence that forbids them from publicly taking credit for their actions."

Robert, in an interview with CBS News, said that "it's a difficult secret to keep." "Everyone was proud. I think it was apparent that we had done it," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)