Former US President Barack Obama's personal chef Tafari Campbell drowns near family's home on Martha's Vineyard1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 06:51 AM IST
Former President Obama's personal chef, Tafari Campbell, drowned near the family's home on Martha's Vineyard. Obama's paid tribute to Campbell and called him beloved part of the family.
Former President Barack Obama's personal chef Tafari Campbell drowned near the family's home on Martha's Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday was of Campbell.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×