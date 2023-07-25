“When we first met him, he was a talented sous chef at the White House – creative and passionate about food, and its ability to bring people together," the couple said. “In the years that followed, we got to know him as a warm, fun, extraordinarily kind person who made all of our lives a little brighter." “That's why, when we were getting ready to leave the White House, we asked Tafari to stay with us, and he generously agreed. He's been part of our lives ever since, and our hearts are broken that he's gone."