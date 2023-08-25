Former US President Donald Trump has returned to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and posted an update for the first time since his account was suspended in early 2021. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X, Trump shared a mugshot of himself from his booking at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia. The image also contained the words, "ELECTION INTERFERENCE! NEVER SURRENDER!"

Trump, who had 88 million followers on Twitter, was banned by the social media platform in January 2021 following an attack by his supporters on the US Capitol. However, Trump's account was reinstated soon after Elon Musk's takeover of the social media behemoth in October 2022. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Trump had used Twitter among other social media platforms in order to claim that he was defeated in the 2020 US elections owing to widespread voter fraud and share other conspiracy theories, reported Reuters.

Trump claims he is innocent: Trump claimed he was ‘innocent’ and did nothin wrong after surrendering himself at Atlanta's Fulton County Jail, in a case related to election racketeering and conspiracy charges on Thursday.

After spending less than 30 minutes inside the jail before leaving in a motorcade for the airport, Trump said, “We have every single right to challenge an election that we think is dishonest," {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis indicted Trump and 18 alleged co-conspirators on 14 August, alleging they violated Georgia’s racketeering law by joining a criminal enterprise to keep Trump in office after he lost the election.