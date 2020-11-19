Home >News >World >Former US president Donald Trump campaign drops Michigan lawsuit
Former US president Donald Trump campaign drops Michigan lawsuit

Updated: 19 Nov 2020, 09:21 PM IST Reuters

  'This morning we are withdrawing our lawsuit in Michigan', said Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani

Washington: President Donald Trump's re-election campaign said on Thursday it was withdrawing its lawsuit disputing vote results in Michigan, in another faltering legal attempt to challenge the Nov. 3 victory of US President-elect Joe Biden.

"This morning we are withdrawing our lawsuit in Michigan as a direct result of achieving the relief we sought: to stop the election in Wayne County from being prematurely certified before residents can be assured that every legal vote has been counted and every illegal vote has not been counted," Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani said in a statement.


