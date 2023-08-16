Donald Trump, former US President, on Tuesday, claimed that he will produce an “irrefutable" report that “should" lead to all charges against him getting dropped, New York Post reported.

This comes after the Georgia grand jury indicted the former President concerning the efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in the Peach State.

“A Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia is almost complete & will be presented by me at a major News Conference at 11:00 A.M. on Monday of next week in Bedminster, New Jersey. Based on the results of this CONCLUSIVE Report, all charges should be dropped against me & others - There will be a complete EXONERATION! They never went after those that Rigged the Election. They only went after those that fought to find the RIGGERS!" Trump said on the ‘Truth Social’ platform.

The charges, against the former President were brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

The raps against him include violating Georgia’s anti-racketeering law, conspiracy, false statements, and asking a public official to violate their oath of office, the New York Post reported.

Right after the indictment, Trump denounced the ruling and called the situation a “total shutdown of democracy".

He is also charged in three other criminal cases — in Manhattan, Miami, and Washington, DC — while facing 91 counts and potential prison sentences adding up to 712 years and 6 months, as per the New York Post.

Meanwhile, eighteen alleged co-conspirators were indicted along with Trump in the Georgia case, including his lawyers Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis, and Kenneth Chesebro, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, ex-Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark and the former president’s 2020 Election Day director of operations Michael Roman.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to the New York and federal charges, and has accused his Democratic political opponents of bringing them to derail his bid to recapture the White House.

