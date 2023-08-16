Former US President Donald Trump denounces Georgia indictment, claims will produce ‘irrefutable’ report1 min read 16 Aug 2023, 06:28 AM IST
Former US President Donald Trump claims he will produce an 'irrefutable report that could lead to the dismissal of charges against him regarding the 2020 election
Donald Trump, former US President, on Tuesday, claimed that he will produce an “irrefutable" report that “should" lead to all charges against him getting dropped, New York Post reported.
