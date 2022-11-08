Former US President Donald Trump to make 'very big announcement' next week

Former US President Donald Trump to make 'very big announcement' next week3 min read . 10:01 AM IST
Former US President Donald Trump has been increasingly explicit about his plans to launch a third presidential campaign for 2024 elections.
Former US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he will be making a “very big announcement" next week i.e. on 15 November, on the eve of the final day of voting in this year's midterm elections.
This announcement hints at a third presidential campaign run for Donald Trump.
"Not to detract from tomorrow's very important, even critical election... I'm going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, November 15 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida," he told a cheering crowd in Ohio on the eve of polls that will determine control of the House of Representatives and the Senate.
He had teased a third presidential run while campaigning in Ohio ahead of the final day of voting in this year's midterm elections.
Trump is holding his final rally of the midterm season to bolster Senate candidate JD Vance.
Trump has been increasingly explicit about his plans to seek another term, saying in recent days that he would “very, very, very probably" run again and would be formalizing his intentions “very, very soon."
Republican officials and some people in Trump’s orbit had been urging him for months to wait until after the midterms were over to launch, in part to avoid turning the election into a referendum on him and to shield him from potential blame should Republicans not do as well as the party hopes on Tuesday.
But Trump has been eager to move forward, hoping to piggyback off expected Republican wins after endorsing nearly 300 candidates, as well as to stave off potential challengers like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and others who have indicated they will run. Indeed, the date of Trump's announcement — Nov. 15 — is the same day former Vice President Mike Pence will be releasing a book that is seen as part of his own potential campaign rollout.
His announcement comes as he confronts a series of escalating legal challenges, including several investigations that could lead to indictments. They include the probe into hundreds of documents with classified markings that were seized by the FBI from his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, as well as ongoing state and federal inquiries into his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol has also subpoenaed Trump and last month issued a letter to his lawyers saying he must testify, either at the Capitol or by videoconference, “beginning on or about" Nov. 14 and continuing for multiple days if necessary.
Meanwhile, President Joe Biden made a final appeal in an election in which Republicans are well placed to win at least partial control of the levers of government.
Even if Republicans win only the House of Representatives, that would scupper Biden's legislative agenda for the last two years of his first term and potentially lead to a weakening of US support for Ukraine's resistance against Russia.
"Our lifetimes are going to be shaped by what happens," Biden told an enthusiastic crowd at a historically Black university in Bowie, near Baltimore, late Monday. "We know in our bones that our democracy is at risk and we know that this is your moment to defend it."
Meanwhile, Trump won Ohio, once considered a bellwether, by 8 points in both 2016 and 2020. The state also proved an early test of his endorsement power when his decision to back Vance in the state's hyper-competitive Senate primary vaulted the political newcomer to victory in a crowded Republican field.
Vance, an author, venture capitalist and onetime Trump critic, is part of a new generation of Republican leaders who have embraced Trump’s “American First" positions, including his isolationist foreign policy and focus on immigration.
(With inputs from agencies)
