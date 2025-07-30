Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon involved in car accident, charged with reckless driving

Vince McMahon, the former WWE CEO and wrestling mogul, was recently involved in a serious car accident in Connecticut, US. According to reports by TMZ, the 79-year-old crashed his 2024 Bentley into a BMW on Route 15 in Westport on July 24, before hitting a wooden guardrail.

While no major injuries were reported, the impact caused debris to strike a third vehicle, a Ford Fusion, on the opposite side of the road. Photos from the scene show McMahon’s luxury car heavily damaged, with airbags deployed in both his vehicle and the BMW. All involved were wearing seatbelts.

McMahon has been issued a misdemeanour summons for reckless driving and following too closely, and is expected to appear in court next month.

The incident occurred on the same day McMahon paid tribute to late WWE legend Hulk Hogan, who passed away at the age of 71. Calling Hogan “the greatest WWE Superstar of all time,” McMahon remembered him as a trailblazer and global icon.

“The world lost a treasure today. Hulk Hogan was the greatest WWE Superstar of ALL TIME, someone who was loved and admired around the world,” McMahon wrote on X.

“He gave everything he had to the audience whom he appreciated, respected and loved,” McMahon added. “He leaves us with one of his favorite expressions, ‘Train, take your vitamins and say your prayers,’ ” McMahon wrote, adding, “Today, we pray for him.”

