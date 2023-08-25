Former WWE champion Windham Rotunda popularly known as Bray Wyatt passed away on 24 August at the age of 36. The news of his death was announced by 14-Time World Champion and Chief Content Officer ‘Triple H.’

In his post on X, formerly known as Twitter, he wrote, "Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda -- also known as Bray Wyatt - unexpectedly passed earlier today," Levesque wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time."

WWE also put out a statement “WWE is saddened to learn that Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, passed away on Thursday, August 24, at age 36. WWE extends its condolences to Rotunda’s family, friends and fans"