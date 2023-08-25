Former WWE Champion Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, passes away at 361 min read 25 Aug 2023, 07:02 AM IST
Former WWE champion Bray Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda, passed away at age 36. WWE extends condolences to his family, friends, and fans.
Former WWE champion Windham Rotunda popularly known as Bray Wyatt passed away on 24 August at the age of 36. The news of his death was announced by 14-Time World Champion and Chief Content Officer ‘Triple H.’
WWE also put out a statement “WWE is saddened to learn that Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, passed away on Thursday, August 24, at age 36. WWE extends its condolences to Rotunda’s family, friends and fans"