comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Aug 24 2023 15:59:05
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.25 -0.55%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 576.7 -0.03%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 220.75 -0.34%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,578.8 -0.48%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 610.85 -0.45%
Business News/ News / World/  Former WWE Champion Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, passes away at 36
Back

Former WWE champion Windham Rotunda popularly known as Bray Wyatt passed away on 24 August at the age of 36. The news of his death was announced by 14-Time World Champion and Chief Content Officer ‘Triple H.’

In his post on X, formerly known as Twitter, he wrote, "Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda -- also known as Bray Wyatt - unexpectedly passed earlier today," Levesque wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time."

WWE also put out a statement “WWE is saddened to learn that Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, passed away on Thursday, August 24, at age 36. WWE extends its condolences to Rotunda’s family, friends and fans"

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 25 Aug 2023, 07:02 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App