Foul play? Beauty influencer found floating dead in hotel pool during vacation: police launch probe

Lauz María had reportedly received life threats in the form of banners hung outside her gym in Merida, Mexico. These appeared just two weeks before her death.

Arshdeep Kaur
Published4 Jun 2025, 12:01 PM IST
She was reportedly chatting with her friends and family before they went to bed around midnight, leaving her alone at the swimming pool.
She was reportedly chatting with her friends and family before they went to bed around midnight, leaving her alone at the swimming pool.(Facebook)

‘Carnival queen’ beauty influencer and bodybuilder Lauz María Barrera Agatón was found floating dead in a swimming pool while on holiday with family.

According to The Sun, Lauz was on vacation with family and friends in Motul, west of Cancun, Mexico, when tragedy struck.

She was reportedly chatting with them before they went to bed around midnight, leaving her alone at the swimming pool.

She was later found floating lifeless in the pool, after which her body was retrieved from the water. According to NeedToKnow, paramedics rushed to the scene but could not save the young woman’s life.

Also Read | Influencer, known for eating lipsticks, dies at 24; death sparks speculation

Police did not rule out foul play

According to local reports, Lauz María had received life threats in the form of banners hung outside her gym in Merida, Mexico. These appeared just two weeks before her death.

The bodybuilder had removed and destroyed them herself without ever informing the police of the suspicious ordeal.

In 2017, too, thugs had threatened her and her then-partner Chiri Roberto, a former state prosecutor.

In a seemingly unrelated accident in 2023, her gym was the scene of a tragic death when a barbell fell on top of a young man, allegedly due to a trainer’s carelessness.

Cops are now probing to see if any of these could be related to Luz's passing on Sunday, June 1.

Also Read | Who was Shigeo Nagashima? Japan's baseball icon 'Mr Pro Baseball' dies at 89

About bodybuilder Lauz María

Lauz María Barrera Agatón was crowned Fitness Champion at the 2017 Mister Mexico bodybuilding contest. She also won the female bikini category at the Mr Olympia Amateur competition held in Spain and was crowned queen of the Motul Carnival in 2024.

Lauz was the vice president of the Yucatecan Association of Bodybuilding and Fitness (AFFEY)and owned a gym in Merida that sponsored a Bodybuilding Tournament in Motul.

Also Read | Filmmaker Vikram Sugumaran dies of cardiac arrest while travelling

AFFEY president Evangelina Cimé Mézquita took to Facebook to mourn her death and said, “Sometimes it’s impossible to understand why certain things happen. We will miss you. Your boundless joy, your simple manner. May God comfort your entire family.”

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news. Get breaking news and key updates here on Mint!

Business NewsNewsWorldFoul play? Beauty influencer found floating dead in hotel pool during vacation: police launch probe
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.