Foul play? Beauty influencer found floating dead in hotel pool during vacation: police launch probe

‘Carnival queen’ beauty influencer and bodybuilder Lauz María Barrera Agatón was found floating dead in a swimming pool while on holiday with family.
According to The Sun, Lauz was on vacation with family and friends in Motul, west of Cancun, Mexico, when tragedy struck.
She was reportedly chatting with them before they went to bed around midnight, leaving her alone at the swimming pool.
She was later found floating lifeless in the pool, after which her body was retrieved from the water. According to NeedToKnow, paramedics rushed to the scene but could not save the young woman’s life.
According to local reports, Lauz María had received life threats in the form of banners hung outside her gym in Merida, Mexico. These appeared just two weeks before her death.
The bodybuilder had removed and destroyed them herself without ever informing the police of the suspicious ordeal.
In 2017, too, thugs had threatened her and her then-partner Chiri Roberto, a former state prosecutor.
In a seemingly unrelated accident in 2023, her gym was the scene of a tragic death when a barbell fell on top of a young man, allegedly due to a trainer’s carelessness.
Cops are now probing to see if any of these could be related to Luz's passing on Sunday, June 1.
Lauz María Barrera Agatón was crowned Fitness Champion at the 2017 Mister Mexico bodybuilding contest. She also won the female bikini category at the Mr Olympia Amateur competition held in Spain and was crowned queen of the Motul Carnival in 2024.
Lauz was the vice president of the Yucatecan Association of Bodybuilding and Fitness (AFFEY)and owned a gym in Merida that sponsored a Bodybuilding Tournament in Motul.
AFFEY president Evangelina Cimé Mézquita took to Facebook to mourn her death and said, “Sometimes it’s impossible to understand why certain things happen. We will miss you. Your boundless joy, your simple manner. May God comfort your entire family.”
