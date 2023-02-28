Four companies that may show a path for ‘recession-proof’ fashion

The brand proposition this season is pieces that have the longevity of classics, but also that you have never seen before. That can mean: long and short duffle coats, in workaday navy with practical toggles, that are transformed by sculpted couture-ish domed backs. Or classic black leather pumps (like the ones worn by Mrs. Prada to take her bow) with an unexpected triangular shape on the toe box. Wool blazers come with button-off pointed and knitted collars. Although Prada’s prices now rival Chanel’s as some of the more vertiginous in the luxury industry, its two legendary designers are making poetic clothing worthy of wearing and saving.