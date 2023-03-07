Four day work-week significantly reduces carbon footprint: Study2 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 08:19 PM IST
- A recent study has also shown that the four day work week also has the benefit of reducing carbon emission thereby contributing to reversing climate damage.
The year 2022 saw a revolutionary trial for corporate sector- the four day work-week trail, which changed concept for how employees functioned. The trail that was conducted between July to December in 2022, saw employee daily productivity increase by a whopping 22%, while maintaining no loss in pay for employees.
