Four Indian-origin people, including 8-month-old child, abducted in US
Four people were taken from Merced County in California on October 3 (local time), according to authorities. Among them were an 8-month-old baby girl and her parents. According to a statement released by the Merced County Sheriff's Office on Monday, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, and their 8-month-old kid Aroohi Dheri were taken.

The suspect has been described by police as being dangerous and armed, reported ABC 10.

As the investigation is still in its early stages, few details regarding the incident have been made public, but authorities have stated that the four were taken without their will from a shop in the 800 Block of South Highway 59, reported ABC 30. The claimed kidnapping happened on a street that is dotted with shops and eateries.

"We're asking the public not to approach the suspect or victim," the sheriff's office said in its statement on Monday.

The culprit and victims were advised to not to approach the suspect, and anyone who saw them was urged to dial 911. A techie of Indian descent named Tushar Atre was discovered dead in his girlfriend's car in 2019 a few hours after the head of a US digital marketing firm was reportedly abducted from his opulent California house.

(With ANI inputs)

