Four Indian-origin people, including 8-month-old child, abducted in US
An 8-month-old girl and her parents were among four people abducted from Merced County in California on Monday (local time).
Four people were taken from Merced County in California on October 3 (local time), according to authorities. Among them were an 8-month-old baby girl and her parents. According to a statement released by the Merced County Sheriff's Office on Monday, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, and their 8-month-old kid Aroohi Dheri were taken.