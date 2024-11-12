Four Indians burned to death in Canada after electronic doors of Tesla ’fail to open’

Four Indians died in Canada when their Tesla's electronic doors failed after a crash, trapping them in a burning vehicle. A woman in her 20s survived, escaping thanks to a passerby who broke a window. The incident raises concerns about Tesla door safety.

Livemint
Published12 Nov 2024, 11:10 PM IST

Four Indians were burnt to death in Canada last month after the electronic doors of their Tesla ‘failed to open’. The group became trapped in the vehicle after it crashed into a guardrail and subsequently bursting into flames. A woman in her 20s was the sole survivor the tragic incident — only managing to escape after a passerby smashed a window of the burning Model Y with a metal pole. The incident has sparked fresh debate about the risk posed by the Tesla doors.

“You couldn't open the doors. I would assume the young lady would have tried to open the door from the inside, because she was pretty desperate to get out. I don't know if that was the battery or what. But she couldn't get out,” rescuer Rick Harper told Toronto Star.

He recalled the rescued woman falling out of the car head-first as soon as he broke the window. Harper did not realise there were other people trapped inside the vehicle as thick smoke clogged its interior. 

First Published:12 Nov 2024, 11:10 PM IST
