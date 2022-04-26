Four killed in kindergarten shooting in Russia1 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2022, 04:06 PM IST
- ‘We confirm the shooting and that there are four bodies,’ a representative of regional authorities said
An armed man opened fire at a kindergarten in Russia's Ulyanovsk region on Tuesday, killing three people, the Interfax news agency reported, citing a source.
"We confirm the shooting and that there are four bodies," a representative of regional authorities saidrussia kindergarten, while a source in law enforcement told news agency TASS that two children were killed in the attack.
The shooter later committed suicide, according to reports.