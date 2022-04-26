OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  Four killed in kindergarten shooting in Russia
An armed man opened fire at a kindergarten in Russia's Ulyanovsk region on Tuesday, killing three people, the Interfax news agency reported, citing a source.

"We confirm the shooting and that there are four bodies," a representative of regional authorities said, while a source in law enforcement told news agency TASS that two children were killed in the attack.

The shooter later committed suicide, according to reports.

