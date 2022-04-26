Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Four killed in kindergarten shooting in Russia

Four killed in kindergarten shooting in Russia

Students read an Earth Day coloring book in Claire Martin's kindergarten class (Image for representation).
04:06 PM IST Agencies

  • ‘We confirm the shooting and that there are four bodies,’ a representative of regional authorities said

An armed man opened fire at a kindergarten in Russia's Ulyanovsk region on Tuesday, killing three people, the Interfax news agency reported, citing a source.

"We confirm the shooting and that there are four bodies," a representative of regional authorities saidrussia kindergarten, while a source in law enforcement told news agency TASS that two children were killed in the attack.

The shooter later committed suicide, according to reports.

The shooter later committed suicide, according to reports.