Four killed in kindergarten shooting in Russia

Four killed in kindergarten shooting in Russia1 min read . 04:06 PM IST
- ‘We confirm the shooting and that there are four bodies,’ a representative of regional authorities said
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
An armed man opened fire at a kindergarten in Russia's Ulyanovsk region on Tuesday, killing three people, the Interfax news agency reported, citing a source.
An armed man opened fire at a kindergarten in Russia's Ulyanovsk region on Tuesday, killing three people, the Interfax news agency reported, citing a source.
"We confirm the shooting and that there are four bodies," a representative of regional authorities saidrussia kindergarten, while a source in law enforcement told news agency TASS that two children were killed in the attack.
"We confirm the shooting and that there are four bodies," a representative of regional authorities saidrussia kindergarten, while a source in law enforcement told news agency TASS that two children were killed in the attack.
The shooter later committed suicide, according to reports.
The shooter later committed suicide, according to reports.