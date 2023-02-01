Four killed in shooting at South African township
South Africa has one of the world's highest murder rates, with around 20,000 people killed every year out of a population of 60 million
Three people were shot dead and another one died in a hospital after gunshots were fired in KwaMashu township, north of South Africa's Durban, police said on Wednesday.
