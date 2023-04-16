Four killed, multiple injuries in Alabama shooting

Four killed, multiple injuries in Alabama shooting2 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2023, 11:05 PM IST
Four people were killed and multiple others injured in a shooting on Saturday night that was tied to a birthday party in the small town of Dadeville, Alabama, the state law enforcement agency said at a news conference on Sunday morning.
