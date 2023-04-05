Four massive asteroids are heading towards Earth; how alarming is this?

How alarming are asteroids?

Asteroids are known as minor planets that consist of rocky, airless debris from the early stages of the solar system’s formation. They are also considered as leftovers from the formation of the solar system, and they orbit the sun in elliptical circles. About 30,000 asteroids of all sizes, including over 850 that are more than one kilometre wide, have been identified in the vicinity of Earth, earning them the label "Near Earth Objects" (NEOs). However, none of them pose a threat to Earth for the next century.