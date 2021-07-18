Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >World >Four people shot outside Washington Nationals baseball stadium

Four people shot outside Washington Nationals baseball stadium

The district's Metropolitan Police Department had earlier said on Twitter that two people where shot outside of Nationals Park.
1 min read . 08:33 AM IST Jan Wolfe, Reuters

  • A baseball game that had been in progress between the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres was suspended as a result of the shooting

WASHINGTON : Four people were shot outside of Nationals Park, a professional baseball stadium in the District of Columbia, on Saturday night, police said.

The district's Metropolitan Police Department had earlier said on Twitter that two people where shot outside of Nationals Park.

It later said in a follow-up tweet that "two additional victims associated with the incident walked into area hospitals for treatment of gunshot wounds."

A baseball game that had been in progress between the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres was suspended as a result of the shooting. Play is expected to resume on Sunday. (Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Kim Coghill)

