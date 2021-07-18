Four people shot outside Washington Nationals baseball stadium

Four people shot outside Washington Nationals baseball stadium1 min read . 08:33 AM IST
WASHINGTON : Four people were shot outside of Nationals Park, a professional baseball stadium in the District of Columbia, on Saturday night, police said.
The district's Metropolitan Police Department had earlier said on Twitter that two people where shot outside of Nationals Park.
It later said in a follow-up tweet that "two additional victims associated with the incident walked into area hospitals for treatment of gunshot wounds."
A baseball game that had been in progress between the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres was suspended as a result of the shooting. Play is expected to resume on Sunday. (Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Kim Coghill)
