Four-wheeler and two-wheeler sales take contrasting roads to recovery

Like manufacturers, some states and Union territories (UTs) are doing better than others in recovery in two-wheeler and four-wheeler sales. Of the 32 states and UTs for which Vahan data was available, 20 showed a year-on-year increase in four-wheeler registrations between September and November. Two of these were Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and Ladakh, which were under security restrictions in 2019 following the scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution. Other leaders were West Bengal (36% more than year-ago figure), Nagaland (34%) and Himachal Pradesh (26%).